November 25, 2017 2:52 pm

Man arrested after thefts connected to online ads

Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police arrest 19-year-old for string of robberies connected to online ads.

A 19-year-old is in police custody following a string of thefts involving electronics.

Winnipeg Police Service said on September 7, a 16-year-old man who put up an ad online for various electronic game components met with a man who responded to the online ad.

The 16-year-old boy went to meet the potential buyer in the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers said the suspect showed the teen the handle of a gun and stole the electronics. The 16-year-old was no injured.

On Thursday, a man was attempting to sell his cell phone and shared this online. He went to a home in the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue where the potential buyer entered his vehicle.

Officers said the suspect took out a machete-style knife and demanded the victim’s personal property. The victim gave everything and ran. Police said the victim was not injured.

On Friday evening a man and woman went to the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue again for an online ad. This time the ad was for a TV.

After meeting the person who put the ad online, the suspect point a gun at the man and woman and demanded their money and belongings and the suspect then fled. The victims were not injured.

On Friday evening, a 19-year-old suspect was arrested in relation to these robberies.

19-year-old Darian Allen Gaige Sam has been charged with six different charges, including robbery with a firearm, robbery with a weapon, and three counts of a warrant of arrest.

He remains in custody.

 

 

Global News