Instagram campaign sees Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer calling on Ivanka Trump to support DACA
Several people who Ivanka Trump follows on Instagram have left her messages on their accounts over the past few days.
At least a half dozen people including Olivia Wilde, Sophia Bush and Amy Schumer have left messages for the president’s daughter in hopes of getting Trump to lobby her father, U.S. President Donald Trump, over DACA.
“Dear Ivanka,” the message begins. “I see you’re following me on Instagram. This Thanksgiving, I would be grateful if you use the influence you have to advocate for a CLEAN Dream Act by December.”
DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, allows as many as 800,000 residents, who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children, the ability to work legally in the U.S.
In September, the Trump administration announced it was scrapping DACA.
Sarah Sophie Flicker, an activist who helped organize the Women’s March, is the driving force behind the messages.
“Our little plan for today! Ok, @ivankatrump doesn’t follow me, so we reached out to all the folks who she does follow to post this urgent message (it can’t hurt right?)” she wrote in a post issued Thursday.
Our little plan for today! Ok, @ivankatrump doesn’t follow me, so we reached out to all the folks who she does follow to post this urgent message (it can’t hurt right?): Hi @ivankatrump, I see you’re following me on Instagram. This Thanksgiving I would be grateful if you use the influence you have to advocate for a CLEAN #DreamActNow by December. Every day that passes without a #CleanDreamAct means anxiety and deportation for immigrant youth. 7,901 youth have already lost DACA and 122 more will lose it everyday. I encourage you to follow @unitedwedream and text DreamActNow to 877-877 for more information. Spread the word! Post if she follows you! Let’s keep our focus on those who are most vulnerable on the frontlines of this inhuman regime! Grateful for you all! #stayhuman #cleandreamactnow #dreamactnow #dreamact #heretostay #resist #keepshowingup @unitedwedream @undocumedia Thank you @sophiaamoruso for leading the charge and helping make the graphic so beautiful! @paolamendoza @dj_diabeatic @crisalx
Among those who have since followed through are actress Wilde, model Cara Delevingne, fashion notables Sophia Amaruso, Charlotte Ronson and Alexa Chung, comedic actor Schumer and former first daughter Bush.
It is unclear if Trump has seen any of the messages, although she has been on Instagram since the campaign began, posting a picture of herself with her family.
