Montreal police seek public’s help in locating missing Beaconsfield senior

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Beaconsfield man.

John Charles Kwasniewski, 69, was last seen on Wednesday.

Police said Kwasniewski left his home in Beaconsfield, Que., on Nov. 22 to go for a walk and never returned.

His family expressed concern for his health and safety, as Kwasniewski left without his medication and isn’t dressed warmly enough to spend the night outdoors.

Kwasniewski is five-foot-11 and weighs 130 pounds. He has white hair and greenish-blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown aviator-style leather jacket with wool trim around the collar and sleeves, a striped blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe Kwasniewski could be in the vicinity of the Lionel-Groulx metro station, and that he may be confused.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or the anonymous tip line 514-393-1133.