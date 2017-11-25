Kelowna Rockets win 3-2 over Vancouver Giants

The Kelowna Rockets sought redemption against the Vancouver Giants Friday night.

In their meet-up last Saturday, the Giants defeated the Rockets 6-1.

But Kelowna was eager to avenge the loss, with Carsen Twarynski opening up scoring at 1:31 in the first. The Rockets were also short-handed for the goal.

Brendan Semchuk responded for the Giants on the same power play, tying up the game.

Into the second, Kyle Topping gave Kelowna the edge but the Giants would again respond with a goal by Dawson Holt.

Early in the third, Dillon Dube scored the Rockets’ third goal of the night.

Kelowna would hold their lead and win 3-2, improving their record to 13-8-2-1 and remain in second place in the B.C. Division.

The Rockets host the Prince George Cougars Saturday.