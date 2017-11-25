Kelowna’s Tree of Hope lights up for 20th year

The Tree of Hope was lit up Friday evening at the Landmark Centre in Kelowna, their 20th annual event.

For the special anniversary an indoor skating rink and Christmas Pop Up Market has been set up on the 16 floor of Landmark 6.

“We’re proud to bring the tree back every year with our partner TD Canada Trust and the tenants at Landmark Center and this year we want the city of Kelowna to come on up the tower, shop the market, do a little skating. And really, it’s kind of like a Christmas Wonderland up here,” the Landmark Centre’s spokesperson Dallas Gray said.

For a $5 donation, take the elevator and enjoy free skating and market entertainment.

The event continues Saturday, Nov. 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the last two decades, the Tree of Hope Foundation has given nearly $1 million to local charities and non-profits.

This year, $50,000 from the fund will be given to UBC Okanagan for a research project that is measuring the health and well-being of children in Kelowna.