16-year-old girl surrenders to police in connection with fatal Weston stabbing

A 16-year-old girl has turned herself in to Toronto police and has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Weston neighbourhood on Nov. 14.

Police said officers responded to multiple calls about a stabbing at a Shoppers Drug Mart near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the man conscious and breathing with stab wounds to the abdomen chest.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries, where police said he later died.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old David Blacquiere.

Investigators said at a press conference last Wednesday that they believe two altercations occurred between a suspect and the victim at two scenes in close proximity to each other.

“One within the motor vehicle that we have at the scene and a second one just outside of the motor vehicle,” said Det. Rob North. “That altercation turned physical and unfortunately, Mr. Blacquiere was stabbed multiple times.”

The girl, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court last Thursday.

Police said Canada-wide warrants have been issued for two men.

Christopher Enrique Gordon, 18, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder and police say he is armed and dangerous. Police allege the girl had been seen in surveillance video assisting the suspect after the stabbing.

He is described as 6’4″, 150 lbs., with a slender build and black hair in braids.

Police warn that if located, do not approach him but call 911 immediately.

And Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, is wanted on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

—With files from Briana Carnegie