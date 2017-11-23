Canada
Hydro One wants permission to offer pre-paid electricity

The pre-paid meters would minimize Hydro One's financial risk by requiring customers to pay for energy before using it, the utility said in an application to the Ontario Energy Board.

TORONTO – Hydro One is considering allowing its customers to use pre-paid meters for their electricity use.

The proposal is contained within a massive Ontario Energy Board application, which also asks for a rate increase of 0.5 per cent this year and 4.8 per cent next year.

The application says the pre-paid meters would minimize Hydro One’s financial risk by requiring customers to pay for energy before using it — in particular for customers who are deemed to be a high collection risk.

But Hydro One’s executive vice-president of customer care and corporate affairs says it would not be used as a collection tool.

Ferio Pugliese says if the OEB allows Hydro One to move forward with pre-paid meters, they would be offered to customers as a choice and wouldn’t be forced upon anyone.

READ MORE: Customer could pay steep price for Ontario’s hydro plan, Auditor warns

He also says — despite language in Hydro One’s application — that customers would not be disconnected once their pre-payment ran out.

