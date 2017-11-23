Known sex offender charged with 31 counts of breaching court orders, 6 incidents of sexual assault

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with 31 counts of breaching court orders while the Nova Scotia RCMP have charged him with six historical incidents of sexual assault.

Press releases from both agencies detail the man’s alleged offences.

James Michael Snow, 57, was arrested on Feb. 14 when Halifax Regional Police received a report from a group of children that a man was masturbating in the window of an apartment on Maplehurst Drive in Dartmouth.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man without incident. Snow was charged with one count of committing an indecent act and was remanded into custody until his trial on Nov. 21.

Immediately after his trial on Tuesday, he was arrested for breaching charges related to the incident.

RCMP also arrested Snow and charged him with six historical sexual assault charges for incidents that occurred in Walton, N.S., between 1980 and 1988.

The Mounties say that the victims were all females between the ages of five and 19 at the time of the offences.

They’re now reaching out to the public as they believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing.

Snow is reportedly bound by a lifetime prohibition from attending any daycare, school ground or public park where children under the age of 14 could reasonably be expected to be present.

Police were first alerted to Snow after responding to incidents on Sept. 21, to two reports of indecent acts that involved a man masturbating and exposing himself in the presence of children in the Fall River and Wellington areas.

After issuing a media release asking for public assistance in identifying the man, a Halifax Regional Police community officer identified a potential suspect based on the RCMP’s description.

At the time, police say they didn’t have enough evidence to arrest the suspect. However, they did commence an investigation and began monitoring the man’s movements.

They say they’re unable to detail how they monitored the man as it is part of the evidence that is in front of the courts.

According to Halifax police, the breaching offences occurred from October 2016 to Feb. 11, 2017, near school grounds and public parks throughout Halifax.