Canada
November 23, 2017 5:49 am

Canadian performers’ union to discuss sexual misconduct in wake of Hollywood accusations

By Global News

Harvey Weinstein, co-chairmen of The Weinstein Company, attends the Vanity Fair party for the Tribeca Film Festival, in New York, USA, 23 April 2014 (reissued 13 October 2017).

EPA/PETER FOLEY
A A

Canada’s performers’ union, ACTRA, will host a meeting this evening with other industry stakeholders to talk about sexual misconduct.

Other groups that will be a part of the meeting in Toronto include the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

READ MORE: Lena Dunham says ‘sorry’ for defending ‘Girls’ writer from sexual assault allegations

The meeting comes amid a flood of sexual harassment and assault allegations coming out of the film and TV worlds.

Canadian filmmaker Patricia Rozema says while the screen industry here is smaller than Hollywood, “there’s been sexual harassment” within it.

READ MORE: As sex assault allegations topple the rich and powerful, here’s why Donald Trump has survived

ACTRA says it wants to work with other groups to implement practical, concrete measures to tackle the issue in a way that also leads to cultural change.

Filmmaker Atom Egoyan says ACTRA needs to take “a much firmer stand” going forward.
Report an error
ACTRA
ACTRA sexual misconduct
Atom Egoyan
Hollywood
Patricia Rozema
Screen Industry
sexual harassment
sexual misconduct
sexual misconduct allegations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News