Canadian performers’ union to discuss sexual misconduct in wake of Hollywood accusations

Canada’s performers’ union, ACTRA, will host a meeting this evening with other industry stakeholders to talk about sexual misconduct.

Other groups that will be a part of the meeting in Toronto include the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

The meeting comes amid a flood of sexual harassment and assault allegations coming out of the film and TV worlds.

Canadian filmmaker Patricia Rozema says while the screen industry here is smaller than Hollywood, “there’s been sexual harassment” within it.

ACTRA says it wants to work with other groups to implement practical, concrete measures to tackle the issue in a way that also leads to cultural change.

Filmmaker Atom Egoyan says ACTRA needs to take “a much firmer stand” going forward.