Lena Dunham says ‘sorry’ for defending ‘Girls’ writer from sexual assault allegations
Lena Dunham is owning up to her actions after being criticized for standing up for a writer accused of sexual assault.
The Girls creator and star previously stood up for one of the show’s writers, Murray Miller, in a now-deleted tweet from Friday. “We believe, having worked closely with [Miller] for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller,” Dunham said on behalf of both her and executive producer Jenni Konner.
“While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the three per cent of assault cases that are misreported every year,” Dunham continued.
After being criticized by users for her defence of Miller, Dunham apologized on Saturday. “I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind-the-scenes over the last few months,” she wrote.
Adding, “I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry.”
