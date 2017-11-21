Central Alberta man accused of murdering family takes stand

Jason Klaus took the stand in his own defence Tuesday as part of his first-degree murder trial in Red Deer. He testified his family’s deaths stemmed from his co-accused’s attempt to a steal a valuable deer head.

Klaus and Joshua Frank are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Gordon and Sandra Klaus and their daughter Monica Klaus four years ago.

In December 2013, the three family members are believed to have died in their home near Castor, Alta. Gordon and Monica’s remains were discovered at the scene of the fire and while Sandra’s remains were not, she was also believed to have been in the home at the time. Their house burned to the ground.

Jason Klaus and his acquaintance admitted to the killings in a police sting.

Court previously heard evidence from a “Mr. Big” sting that, while Frank was the one that pulled the trigger, it was Klaus’ idea to kill his family and the two planned it together.

On Tuesday, however, Klaus changed his story.

Klaus testified Frank was the one who killed his family and burned the house down. He told court the whole thing was a robbery they planned that went horribly wrong when Frank went rogue.

Klaus said Tuesday that Frank wanted a truck from the Klaus family farm but couldn’t afford it. So, one night, over about 20 drinks and some cocaine, the pair decided to steal the truck. Frank would get the truck and Klaus would get the insurance money.

“We came up with a plan… Steal the truck, take it away and it would be insurance fraud,” Klaus told court. “Somewhere in my mind, I figured it was win-win-win. I’m that kind of guy. I help people out.”

Klaus testified the pair went to the farm and while he waited on the road, Frank went to steal the truck.

Later that morning, Klaus told court he learned about the fire and the death of his family members.

“I was thinking that he [Frank] might have had something to do with this. He, if anyone, would’ve known what happened at that place.”

Klaus said he confronted Frank a few days later, who admitted he wanted to steal a prize deer head, worth about $200,000, from the house as well.

“He told me his initial plan was to go down and take the truck,” Klaus testified. “He thought about the deer head, taking the deer head… He went up the stairs, into the kitchen. He went to grab the deer head.”

Klaus said Frank told him he “was going to take it, steal it” and would then “split the money” with Klaus.

However, as Frank was taking the head, he heard Monica’s dog and then saw Monica, Klaus testified.

“He shot her. He shot my sister.”

Klaus told court Frank shot all three family members.

“I started crying,” Klaus said. “I asked him what… were you thinking? I yelled and I yelled and I yelled at him.”

“He said it was a complete accident.”

Klaus told court Frank burned down the house afterwards.

“I wanted to hurt him very, very bad,” Klaus replied when asked how he felt. “I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do.”

He said Frank told him not to say anything.

“If I went to the cops or any family members, he was going to include me in the plan of killing the family and taking the deer head,” Klaus testified.

“I lied because I was scared.”

Klaus has yet to be cross-examined by the Crown on these latest revelations, which are very different than the events described and re-enacted in the police sting.

Klaus also testified that the spirits of his sister and his grandfather visited him and told him where the murder weapon could be found.

With files from Fletcher Kent, Global News