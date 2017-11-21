BUSINESS REPORT: Carnage continues in mainstream media

With Bell Canada announcing pending layoffs across the country, mainstream media continues to take a hit.

Unifor, the union representing technicians at 17 stations estimates about 50 jobs will be eliminated.

Tuesday’s Financial Post reports Toronto’s CFTO sportscasters Joe Tilley and Lance Brown, along with on-air personalities such as BNN host Michael Kane and two Ottawa CTV on-air hosts are among those affected.

This means the end of local sportscasts as of Dec. 27 at flagship CFTO, and could be a harbinger of things to come at thirty owned CTV stations, and 105 licensed radio stations across Canada.

With the growing online competition in a changing landscape, and dwindling advertising revenue in mainstream media, many outlets are cutting staff and expenses.

Earlier this year Rogers Media cut 400 jobs and newspaper chain Postmedia laid off 90 employees in January.