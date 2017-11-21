London Police investigate after woman found with life-threatening injuries in Pond Mills area
London Police are investigating after a woman was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to a home on Banbury Road, between Pond Mills Road and Deveron Crescent around 4:40 a.m. Police haven’t revealed the nature of the call.
Investigators are unable to say how the injuries were sustained, London Police Const. Sandasha Bough told 980 CFPL the incident is “under investigation.”
Bough said the investigation is in its early stages and updates will be provided to the public as warranted.
