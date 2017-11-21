Manitoba legislature opens Tuesday with PC government’s Throne speech

Manitoba Legislature begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the reading of the Throne speech by Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon.

Todd MacKay, Prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) spoke with Global News Morning, saying he expects to hear more about a new tax and about how the government is handling its deficit.

The CTF has previously been critical of Brian Pallister’s government.

READ MORE: ‘A real betrayal’: Taxpayers’ Federation calls out Premier Pallister for health-care tax proposal

MacKay said the government has done some important work in their years in office, but there is more important work to be done.

He said the Progressive Conservatives have exceeded expectations in at least one area.

“Last year’s deficit was $147 million lower than expected. That is huge! When do any of us come in lower than expected on our family budget?” MacKay said.

However, this years deficit is projected at $820 million. Taxpayers are spending more than a billion dollars a year on interest payments.

MacKay said Manitobans need to see a plan from the government as to what they are going to do about the deficit. They’ve had a few years to figure things out and now people want to know when the province will be be back to a balanced budget.

Another area of concern is carbon taxes. Pallister announced his plan for a carbon tax at the end of October.

READ MORE: Manitoba proposes carbon tax at half of what federal government wants

“Of all the things Manitobans need, the last thing they need is a carbon tax,” MacKay said, adding the plan unveiled weeks ago had too many unknowns.

“It was barely a plan. Really it’s just a tax increase. All we know is it will cost Manitobans about $260 million a year but we don’t know what the benefits will be or even when it will start,” MacKay said. “Hopefully they take a cue from Manitobans and say ‘no'”.