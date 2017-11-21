Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Another wet day is in the forecast today as multiple storms continue to affect Southern BC. As a moist and persistent southwesterly flow sets up, we are expecting freezing levels to rise by tomorrow.

This will bring daytime high temperatures to well above seasonal for midweek. Rain will taper off to showers by tomorrow afternoon, before another moderate to high chance of showers return for Thursday.

Signs point to a drier weather pattern for Friday when we will be in between systems.

Today’s daytime high range: 2 to 7C

~ Duane/Wesla