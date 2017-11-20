Mr. Big evidence allowed at central Alberta triple-murder trial

A judge has ruled that he will allow evidence from an undercover police operation to be admitted in the trial of two Alberta men charged with killing three people.

Justice Eric Macklin is hearing the first-degree murder trial of Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank, who are accused of killing Klaus’s parents, Gordon and Sandra, and his sister, Sandra, at their farm in the Castor area on Dec. 8, 2013.

An undercover Mountie who posed as an organized crime boss known as Mr. Big testified how RCMP staged a sting operation in the hope of getting Klaus to confess to killing his own family.

The court has already heard that Klaus has admitted he helped plan their deaths.

In a taped conversation that was played in court, Frank told the undercover Mountie how he went about shooting each of the three family members twice in the head, then shot the family’s dog and lit the house on fire.

Klaus was scheduled to testify on Monday, but after Macklin ruled on the admissibility, Klaus’s lawyer asked for time to speak to his client and proceedings were adjourned until Tuesday.

With files from Red Deer News Now.