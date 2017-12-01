Bob Layton Editorial: Religious violence at home

Two stories today that we should never have to tell.

The first is from Gatineau, Que. where a man was charged with assaulting his teenage daughter over many months.

Police call it assault with a weapon and uttering threats in what they term “honour-based” violence.

Investigators say the violence escalated when her father discovered that, when she was away from home, she was removing her hijab.

Police hope that in telling us about this case it will encourage others to come forward. The girl is now in youth protection.

The other sad story comes from Middletown, Pa. where a woman is going to prison for up to five years for beating and trying to strangle her 12-year-old daughter.

She had been made to kneel on the floor and recite Bible verses.

Every time she made a mistake, mother would slam her head into the wall.

She then tried to kill the distraught girl, then told her to leave and never return.

It can be hard for a parent to accept that your beliefs are no longer your child’s beliefs.

Let me know how you are handling that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.