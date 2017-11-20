Mike’s Monday Outlook: strong winds with light snow and rain

This week will likely start and finish with some warmer temperatures but these are days where we’ll also have some precipitation in the area.

An Alberta Clipper sits over central Manitoba which prompted some snowfall warnings for parts of the province. Across the south, sitting under this system we will deal with mild temperatures and some mixed precipitation. While predominantly snow has shown up on radar pictures, with temperatures getting above the freezing mark, there’s the chance for some showers or freezing rain.

As the Clipper starts to move further East, we will deal with some very strong winds on the backside of the system. Wind gusts Monday night in Winnipeg could get close to 80 km/h.

Wind will likely stay strong Tuesday with gusts potentially reaching 60 km/h with just a slight chance of a few lake effect flurries around the Winnipeg area. These northwesterly winds along with the expected cloud cover will keep temperatures from warming up much during the day. Further West, skies will be clearer but temperatures a bit cooler as well.

For Wednesday and Thursday, it looks like more stable conditions will settle over southern Manitoba with cooler than normal temperatures once again.

To wrap up the week, there will be another low pressure system making its way towards our province. It looks like southern Manitoba will get another warmer day Friday with a chance of showers with some strong winds once again.