Sports
November 19, 2017 8:02 pm

Eskimos fall 32-28 to Stampeders in West Division final

By Staff The Canadian Press

Eskimos' Mike Reilly passes as Stampeders' Jamar Wall closes in during first half CFL action in Calgary between the Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday, November 19 2017. (CFL PHOTO - )

CFL PHOTO
A A

The Calgary Stampeders will get their chance at Grey Cup redemption.

The Stampeders advanced to the CFL championship game for a second straight year Sunday when they downed the visiting Edmonton Eskimos 32-28 in the West Division final.

Calgary, whose 13-4-1 regular-season record was the league’s best, will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa.

The Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 25-21 in Sunday’s East Division final.

After posting a 15-2-1 record in 2016, Calgary lost last year’s Grey Cup in a massive upset.

The Stampeders were beaten 39-33 in overtime by the Ottawa Redblacks (8-9-1).

Calgary was 2-0 versus the Argonauts in the 2017 regular season with wins of 23-7 and 41-24 in August.

— More to come…

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Stampeders
CFL
Edmonton Eskimos
Eskimos
Grey Cup
Stampders
Western Final

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News