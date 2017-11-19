Eskimos fall 32-28 to Stampeders in West Division final

The Calgary Stampeders will get their chance at Grey Cup redemption.

The Stampeders advanced to the CFL championship game for a second straight year Sunday when they downed the visiting Edmonton Eskimos 32-28 in the West Division final.

Calgary, whose 13-4-1 regular-season record was the league’s best, will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa.

The Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 25-21 in Sunday’s East Division final.

After posting a 15-2-1 record in 2016, Calgary lost last year’s Grey Cup in a massive upset.

The Stampeders were beaten 39-33 in overtime by the Ottawa Redblacks (8-9-1).

Calgary was 2-0 versus the Argonauts in the 2017 regular season with wins of 23-7 and 41-24 in August.

— More to come…