Routine traffic stop turns into nightmare for Montreal woman

Maire Noonan admits that the U-turn she pulled on Fairmont Avenue on Friday morning was against the law. However, it’s what she says police did to her afterward that she has a big problem with.

The 55-year-old university instructor was driving on Fairmont near Waverly to meet her stepdaughter’s kids and husband, before going to class. But the street was blocked.

“I reversed behind the school bus as if I was parking,” she recalls, “and then I checked and there was no traffic and I did a U-turn.

Police pulled her over right away.

She says she apologized and tried to explain why she did it: “I have a class at 8:30 a.m. and I have to pick up my grandkids who are waiting on the curb for me.”

They took her documents but then returned to tell her that her driver’s permit was suspended. She says she was surprised but tried to explain why it could have happened.

That’s when, she said, things went badly.

“The policeman was just completely unresponsive, so the only thing he said was, ‘Step out of your car,”… he was not nice,” she fumes.

They wanted to seize her car, but she asked to call her husband. “There was a clear solution which involved my husband coming over and taking over,” she said, since his driver’s licence was still valid. She claims they wouldn’t allow her to and tried to remove her from the car.

She panicked. She hugged the steering wheel but they managed to pull her out and she says she ended up on the ground, screaming.

“One of the policemen, the first policeman, put his knee on my back and handcuffed me.” As she was placed inside the police car, she hit her head. Noonan thinks the police escalated the situation when they didn’t have to.

Filmmaker Mary Ellen Davis agrees. She’s making a documentary which includes an exploration of police using excessive force.

“Why do they have to be so violent so quickly, and why can’t they de-escalate?” she posed. “Aren’t they trained to de-escalate, and try to identify when a person is in crisis?”

Global News contacted Montreal police but nobody was available for comment.

Noonan got three tickets totalling about $800. She was also charged with threatening police and resisting arrest.

She doesn’t blame the entire police organization but thinks something needs to be done. She says she has heard from people who’ve had similar experiences. And, she wants an apology.

“I think, the way it came across to me, is that they were on their little power trip,” she said.

Her driver’s permit has already been reinstated and she expects her car will be released any day now.

