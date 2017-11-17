Without the Calgary Flames, what could the Saddledome be used for?

With the future of the Calgary Flames somewhat in limbo, the Calgary Saddledome Foundation is exploring other uses for the aging but iconic arena.

In a report titled “Calgary Saddledome Potential Future Studies,” several options are given for the future of the Saddledome should the Flames move to play in a different city.

The Calgary Flames announced in September the team was bailing out of the search for a new arena in the city, citing differing visions for a new facility from what the city was proposing. Talk about the topic has been quiet ever since.

So, what could the ‘Dome be used for?

Operation without major tenant: The venue could be used for concerts or other smaller-scale events. Cost: $1 million

Recreation centre: This option would see the arena renovated to accommodate ice surfaces, soccer turf and commercial ventures. Cost: $165 million.

Convention centre: This option would accommodate a convention hall and event space. Cost: $156 million.

6,000-capacity venue: This option would see the venue downsized to accommodate a smaller number of viewers. Cost: $53 million.

2026 Olympic development: Renovating the Saddledome into a venue that could host Olympic events, should the City of Calgary win a bid to host the 2026 Winter Games. Cost: $34 million.

Renovating the Saddledome into a venue that could host Olympic events, should the City of Calgary win a bid to host the 2026 Winter Games. Cost: $34 million.

What if there’s no way to repurpose the Saddledome?

Without another use for the arena, the report outlines options for decommission and demolition of the facility.

Decommissioning the Saddledome — shutting it down and removing it from operation — would mean ceasing all revenue-generating pursuits but maintaining minimal staff to keep the building safe and secure.

Decommission still wouldn’t offer a long-term solution for the building or site it sits on should it wind up vacant.

The final option outlined in the report is demolition of the Saddledome, pegged at $13 million. This would make the large site the arena sits on available for future development.

The report notes that demolition of the building would mean the “emotional loss of a revered building and prominent icon in Calgary’s skyline.”

The report was obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Association through a freedom of information request.

