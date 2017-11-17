48 puppies rescued
November 17, 2017 6:03 pm

48 puppies and dogs rescued from northern Alberta; many to be adopted through Calgary society

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

One of 48 puppies and dogs rescued from a rural area north of High Level, Alta. in November 2017.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society
A A

Forty-eight puppies and dogs were rescued from a rural area north of the Alberta town of High Level earlier this week.

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: 71 dogs and puppies rescued in large-scale mission in Northern Alberta

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) said many of the puppies were emaciated and badly dehydrated, “struggling to survive by scavenging for food and shelter at the local dump.”

A puppy among 48 dogs rescued from a rural area north of High Level, Alta.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society

“We got a call from a lady way up north, about a 10-hour drive, from High Level,” AARCS executive director Deanna Thompson told Global News on Friday. “She works in the community up there and just said that a large number of unspayed female dogs that had littered recently were in need of homes.

“So we sent a crew up there and were pretty flabbergasted to find as many animals as we did. We were able to bring in 48.”

Forty-eight dogs and puppies were rescued and will be adopted through a Calgary-based society.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society

The rescue was carried out with help from Northern Alberta’s New Beginnings Animal Rescue Society.

Thompson said some of the puppies were found at the local dump; others were surrendered willingly by owners there.

Kennels containing at least two dogs each were expertly jigsawed into the van for the long trip back south, AARCS said.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society

“They wanted us to find them good homes,” Thompson said, explaining a lack of spaying and neutering resources in some communities makes it hard to house the pets.

READ MORE: Dozens of Chihuahuas seized from Lethbridge home up for adoption in Calgary

Thompson said the group of animals included a mom and her 11 newborn puppies—the 12th one unfortunately passed away before making it back to the Calgary society. That mother and litter went to a foster home in central Alberta, where they will stay until the puppies are older.

AARCS medical team and volunteers are helping care for 48 puppies and dogs rescued from north of High Level, Alta.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society

The rest came back to the shelter for examination by vets and were vaccinated and de-wormed by the AARCS medical team.

Thompson said they’ll be up for adoption in the next month or so when their health improves.

Kennels containing at least two dogs each were expertly jigsawed into the van for the long trip back south, AARCS said.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society

“They’re doing well,” she said. “All will be going to foster homes to gain some weight. They’re all very social, no problems there.

“We’ll get them spayed and neutered and then out for adoption in time for Christmas.”

AARCS medical team and volunteers are helping care for 48 puppies and dogs rescued from north of High Level, Alta.

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
48 puppies rescued
AARCS
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society
Dogs
High Level
New Beginnings Animal Rescue Society
Northern Alberta
Northern Alberta dogs
Pets
Puppies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News