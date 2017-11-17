Senior Manitoba Métis citizens gain access to prescription drug program
For the first time, a Métis government has provided prescription drug benefits to its citizens aged 65 and older.
The announcement was made Thursday at the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) offices on Henry Avenue. MMF said the historic plan was timed to honour Louis Riel.
Nov. 16 is the anniversary of Riel’s death back in 1885. A commemoration ceremony was also held on the grounds of the St. Boniface Basilica where Riel is buried.
MMF president David Chartrand said the new drug program will give all eligible citizens access to prescription drugs needed to deal with chronic illness and to maintain their health.
