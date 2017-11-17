drug plan
Senior Manitoba Métis citizens gain access to prescription drug program

Senior Métis citizens now have access to prescription drug benefits.

For the first time, a Métis government has provided prescription drug benefits to its citizens aged 65 and older.

The announcement was made Thursday at the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) offices on Henry Avenue.  MMF said the historic plan was timed to honour Louis Riel.

Nov. 16 is the anniversary of Riel’s death back in 1885.  A commemoration ceremony was also held on the grounds of the St. Boniface Basilica where Riel is buried.

READ MORE: Métis commemorate father of Manitoba Thursday

MMF president David Chartrand said the new drug program will give all eligible citizens access to prescription drugs needed to deal with chronic illness and to maintain their health.

MMF president David Chartrand unveiled a new prescription drug plan Nov. 16.

Prescription drugs will now be covered for eligible MMF senior citizens.

