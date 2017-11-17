Peterborough to host 2018/19 Canadian National Cyclocross Championships

Canada’s top cyclocrossers will descend on Peterborough in November 2018 and 2019.

The national championships will take place against the historic backdrop of Peterborough’s Lift Lock.

“We’re not a big city like Toronto or Vancouver. But we can showcase the great cycling atmosphere that Peterborough has,” said Rob Brown, track/course director, 2018 and 2019 Canadian National Cyclocross Championships.

It's official, and the countdown is on to welcome Canada's best CX riders to compete for the Canadian Cyclocross Championships at Peterborough's historic Lift Locks from November 9-11, 2018 pic.twitter.com/y2muHINq8S Story continues below — Ptbo CX Nationals (@PtboCX) November 10, 2017

Cyclocross is very popular in Europe but is still fairly new to Canada.

A three-kilometre course will be set up beneath the Lift Lock for the event.

Cyclocrossers will do six to seven laps of the course.

“Our plan right now is to build a bridge over the canal, so we can ride over it. The plan is to also go underneath the Lift Lock to complete the circuit. It’s literally going to be the centrepiece of the course,” said Brown.

Cyclocross features a course of multiple terrains, such as mud, wooded trails, grass, pavement and hills.

“There’s a little bit of everything here. There’s going to be a lot of mud, that’s guaranteed. We will put a sand section here. There will be steep uphills and downhills. You will be on and off your bike,” added Brown.

The 2018 event takes place from Nov. 9 to 11.