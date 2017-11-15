Wood Buffalo World Heritage Site ‘significantly threatened’: international scientists

One of the world’s largest groups of conservation scientists says Canada’s biggest national park is one of the most threatened World Heritage Sites in North America.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says Wood Buffalo National Park is significantly threatened by hydroelectric and oilsands development.

The group, which represents about 10,000 experts from around the world, says the park’s status has continued to deteriorate since the last report in 2014.

UNESCO, the United Nations body that awards World Heritage Site status, has given Canada until next March to come up with a plan to protect the vast area of boreal forest and wetlands.

Local Indigenous people say that area is rapidly drying out and losing birds and animals from bison to muskrat.

Only four other sites in North America are as threatened as Wood Buffalo — three in Mexico and one in the U.S.