Winnipeg wakes up to icy conditions

Slippery roads and reduced visibility made for tricky travelling in and around Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

Many area residents woke up to find a thick sheet of ice covering their cars and sidewalks.

Winnipeg police tweeted about conditions early in the day:

Road conditions are extremely icy, please allow extra time and be careful on your drive in to work. Bob Chrismas, WPS Duty Office. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 15, 2017

Traffic was moving slower than usual, and some buses were slightly behind schedule, but Winnipeg appears to have weathered the wintry conditions better in November than in October.

Winds are expected to cause blowing snow throughout the day Wednesdsay, making for more difficult driving conditions.

Conditions were particularly bad in rural parts of the province, with many school divisions cancelling school or buses.

Manitoba RCMP issued a reminder for anyone travelling on rural roads to take extra care.