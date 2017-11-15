Winnipeg weather
November 15, 2017 10:04 am
Updated: November 15, 2017 10:28 am

Winnipeg wakes up to icy conditions

Traffic was slow-going on Henderson Highway during the morning commute.

Slippery roads and reduced visibility made for tricky travelling in and around Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

Many area residents woke up to find a thick sheet of ice covering their cars and sidewalks.

Winnipeg police tweeted about conditions early in the day:

Traffic was moving slower than usual, and some buses were slightly behind schedule, but Winnipeg appears to have weathered the wintry conditions better in November than in October.

Winds are expected to cause blowing snow throughout the day Wednesdsay, making for more difficult driving conditions.

Conditions were particularly bad in rural parts of the province, with many school divisions cancelling school or buses.

Manitoba RCMP issued a reminder for anyone travelling on rural roads to take extra care.

 

 

