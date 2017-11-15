Londoners gather for Hope in the City Breakfast
Hundreds of people will be at the Best Western Lamplighter Inn this morning to support the Salvation Army.
The organization’s annual Hope in the City Breakfast kicked off at 7:30 with inspiring messages of how the Sally Ann is helping people in the community.
The keynote speaker for today’s event is Darby Allen who is now retired but was the Fort McMurray fire chief during the 2016 wildfires that devastated the Alberta community.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the Salvation Army.
