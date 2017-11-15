Canadians in Zimbabwe urged to remain indoors as political crisis intensifies

Canadians in Zimbabwe are being advised to stay indoors Wednesday in the capital city of Harare due to political turmoil in the African nation.

In a message posted on its website, Global Affairs Canada said the “situation is tense” in the city due to increased military activity and advised Canadians there to “remain indoors and monitor the media.”

#Zimbabwe: For security reason, the Embassy of Canada in #Harare is temporarily closed. Canadians requiring emergency consular assistance can contact us at +1 613 996 8885 or sos@international.gc.ca. https://t.co/fQ00EAEmJo 2/2 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) November 15, 2017

Zimbabwe’s army said it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and was securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster.

The activity triggered speculation of a coup, but the military’s supporters praised it as a “bloodless correction.”

Armed soldiers in armoured personnel carriers stationed themselves at key points in Harare, while Zimbabweans formed long lines at banks to take out cash. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in Harare and military vehicles were seen in the streets.

In an address to the nation, an army spokesman said the military is targeting “criminals” around Mugabe, and sought to reassure the country that order will be restored.

It was not clear where Mugabe, 93, and his wife were but it’s believed they are in military custody.

“Their security is guaranteed,” the army spokesman said.

The United States issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Zimbabwe, encouraging them to “shelter in place.”

