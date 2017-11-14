N.B. teen charged with 1st-degree murder after 2 bodies discovered in burned-out home

A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with a fire in northern New Brunswick.

RCMP responded to a home on Route 150 in Six Roads, N.B. outside of Tracadie on Nov. 12 at around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

One man was able to get out of the house and was transported to hospital in Fredericton, where he remains in critical condition.

Police arrested a second man a short distance away.

The next day, police searched the burned-out home and found the bodies of a man and a woman. RCMP say work is ongoing to confirm the identity of the two people.

Due to the intense nature of the fire, police are still trying to determine if there was anybody else in the house at the time of the fire.

Benoit Bertin of Tracadie appeared in Tracadie Provincial Court on Tuesday and was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 13.

