Ontario woman calls for better accessibility at Toronto Coach Terminal

A St. Catharines, Ont., woman who suffers from thyroid myalgia and travels to Toronto by bus to receive medical treatment is sounding the alarm about the continual accessibility issues plaguing the Toronto Coach Terminal.

The transit hub currently has one of only two escalators in working order with the other permanently out of service. Meanwhile, the building’s elevator is also under repair and the fix won’t be complete until the end of the year.

“I tried to call the city councillor for this area, didn’t get a call back,” Amy Romeo said. “So I don’t know who else I can appeal to for help with this.”

Global News first covered this issue in 2016 and again in February of this year, but little has been done to solve the terminal’s accessibility woes.

The city-owned building located at Bay Street and Dundas Street West was operated by the Toronto Transit Commission until 2012 when a lease agreement was reached with Coach Canada and Greyhound Canada.

A spokesperson from Greyhound told Global News one escalator is irreparable and the other is working, but can only move in one direction.

Officials are advising members of the public to ask staff for assistance if accessibility is an issue.

As for the one-way only escalator, the Greyhound spokesperson told Global News employees can easily switch the direction it is moving.

However, that does little for people like Amy Romeo who needs the station to be accessible on a regular basis.

“If there going to shut down the elevator, think about what people like me are supposed to do,” Romeo said.

