Former women’s hockey rivals welcome baby girl

Two former opponents in the biggest rivalry in women’s hockey are now proud parents.

Caroline Ouellette, the captain of Canada’s women’s hockey team at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and Julie Chu, who captained the Americans from 2011 to 2013, announced the birth of their daughter via social media on Monday.

WATCH: Caroline Ouellette's girls' hockey celebration

Ouellette said Liv Chu-Ouellette was born Nov. 5. “Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv,” she wrote.

“I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie,” Ouellette wrote on Instagram. “It was a happy pregnancy for us.”

Ouellette, 38, won four Olympic gold medals during her time on the Canadian women’s team, and Chu was a member of U.S. teams that lost to Canada in three finals.