November 12, 2017 4:24 pm
Updated: November 12, 2017 5:11 pm

Police investigate possible vehicle in Red River

RCMP are looking for a suspect and a Dodge Caravan stolen at gunpoint Nov. 1.

RCMP are investigating an incident in the RM of St. Andrews.

Police are trying to determine if a vehicle went through ice on the Red River in the Breezy Point area.

A police spokesperson tells Global News that the underwater recovery team was at the site Sunday looking for a vehicle that may have gone through the ice a few days ago.

Part of Breezy Point Road has been closed to motorists while the investigation continues.
