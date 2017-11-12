Police investigate possible vehicle in Red River
RCMP are investigating an incident in the RM of St. Andrews.
Police are trying to determine if a vehicle went through ice on the Red River in the Breezy Point area.
A police spokesperson tells Global News that the underwater recovery team was at the site Sunday looking for a vehicle that may have gone through the ice a few days ago.
Part of Breezy Point Road has been closed to motorists while the investigation continues.
