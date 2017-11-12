Peter Watts: Addictions and substance abuse

Monday marks the start of a three-day gathering in Calgary to talk about addictions and substance abuse. How timely! The list of addictions seems to grow every day. Alcohol and drug abuse is compounded by mental health issues, aging, and a growing dependency on opioids.

The conference is sold out. More than 500 addiction workers, health care professionals, researchers, and policy makers will contribute to the discussions. So will people who live with these kinds of addictions every day.

“I want people to leave the conference having learned something new,” Rita Notorandrea told me. She is the CEO of the Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse and Addiction which has organized the event.

Good health as we age, coming to grips with the opioid crisis, and promoting a culture of moderation are some of the other session topics. There is certainly no shortage of material.

Perhaps what is needed is some good news in the face of a long list of challenges and costs. Nancy Mannix of the Palix Foundation will try and deliver a message in Monday’s keynote address, entitled “Alberta Family Wellness Initiative: Can One Story Change Everything to Improve Health and Well-being Outcomes?”

I think singer Anne Murray got it right years ago when she sang, “Sure could use a little good news today.”