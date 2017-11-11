Winnipeg pauses to remember fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day

Thousands of Canadians gathered across Winnipeg to remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice Saturday.

At the RBC Convention Centre, generations of Winnipeggers packed in to the the city’s largest Remembrance Day Service to take part in the ceremony and honour the lives lost.

Across the country, the day was marked and paid tribute to in various centres.

In Winnipeg, some of the ceremonies took place at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, Valour Road, Minto Armoury and The Naval Museum of Manitoba.

Wendy Hayward was the Silver Cross Mother at the ceremony at the convention centre this year. She said being at the ceremony was the perfect way to honour her son James, who died in Afghanistan in 2008.

“I miss him everyday, but I think he lived 50 years in his 25,” Hayward said.

She was one of the many that laid wreaths near the cenotaph to honour the many Canadian soldiers that have lost their lives over the decades.