Winnipeg police find meth, revolver during search warrant

Winnipeg police have found thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber revolver after executing a search warrant.

Winnipeg’s Street Crime Unit put a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant into action on the first 100 block of Hargrave Street Thursday evening.

A man and a woman were in the suite and taken into custody.

Police said the man originally attempted to produce identification in the name of another person and was eventually found to be evading a number of arrest warrants.

Mark David Hurdon, a 26-year-old from Winnipeg, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, and three counts of failure to comply with probation order.

Hurdon was detained in custody.

A 31-year-old woman from Winnipeg was also charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She was released on a promise to appear.

Investigators said Saturday they believe these arrests and the seized items are related to drug trafficking within Winnipeg.