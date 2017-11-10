Canada
November 10, 2017 6:58 pm
Updated: November 10, 2017 7:28 pm

R.J. Barrett, Canadian basketball phenom, to play college ball at Duke

By Staff The Canadian Press

R.J. Barrett, 17, slam dunks the ball outside his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Whether it was starring for Canada, or at the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit and the Basketball Without Borders game at the NBA's all-star weekend, Barrett has proven he can more than hold his own against players years older.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Canadian basketball phenom R.J. Barrett will play college ball at Duke.

The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., announced his much-anticipated decision Friday after narrowing down his choices to three – Kentucky, Duke and the University of Oregon.

Barrett is regarded as the world’s best player for his age, and last summer earned MVP honours in leading Canada to gold at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

The six-foot-six wing will graduate from Montverde Academy in Florida this spring.

He’s a projected top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and would join Anthony Bennett (2013) and Andrew Wiggins (2014) as Canadians selected first overall.

Barrett earned MVP honours at the World Cup in Cairo, scoring 38 points in the Canadians’ upset over the United States in the semifinals – despite being one of the tournament’s youngest players.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

