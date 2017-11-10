Winnipeg’s Professor Popsicle gives Bomber fans tips to warm up for the game

Anyone who had to be outside could tell that Winnipeg set a record for cold temperatures Thursday, and there is more cold in store for the weekend.

RELATED: November 9 sets records in back to back years, going from hot to cold

What does that mean for those who have to be outdoors, especially football fans planning to cheer on the Blue Bombers at the CFL western semi-final Sunday?

Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht from the University of Manitoba, better known as Professor Popsicle, shared some tips on how to stay warm at Investors Group Field.

Giesbrecht said the key to closing out the cold is clothing. Plan to wear:

the biggest boots you own

long johns

pants and wind pants

a sweater under a parka with a hood

a toque and mitts, not gloves

Giesbrecht also suggested, in addition to insulating your body, you insulate your seat. Stadium seat that is. He recommends taking two styrofoam pads with you to the game.

“One to sit on and one to put your feet on. Great insulation from cold plastic chairs and cold concrete,” Giesbrecht said.

Any foam will do. Consider rigid home insulation or even life jacket material.

Add to that a healthy dose of enthusiasm and kinetic energy and Bomber fans will surely be in for a win – the rest is up to the Bombers!