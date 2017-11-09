Heavy police presence in Aldergrove after shots fired amid home invasion

More than 10 police cruisers were on the scene at 29th Avenue east of 264th Street in Aldergrove at 7:30 p.m., amid reports of shots fired on Wednesday night.

The shots came amid a home invasion, Langley RCMP confirmed to Global News.

The force’s Serious Crimes Unit was on the scene and much of the road was blocked off as police gathered there.

Police did not offer any further information.