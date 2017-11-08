Farm search near Salmon Arm still active and ongoing despite removal of resources

UPDATE: RCMP have issued a news release Wednesday afternoon to confirm that the search of the Salmon River Road farm near Salmon Arm remains active and ongoing. This after several large RCMP tents were removed from the site. The news release states that investigate efforts and resource requirements are being continually assessed and as a result, various resources no longer required are being removed off site. This includes the removal of temporary shelters and heavy equipment.

RCMP also said that it’s working with the BC Coroners Service in the investigation into Traci Genereaux’s death after the discovery of her remains on the property.

———————————————-

RCMP are expected to release more information Wednesday about a detailed and lengthy search of a rural property near Salmon Arm.

Police descended on the 24-acre Salmon River Road farm in the community of Silver Creek on Oct.19.

Last week, RCMP confirmed they found the human remains of Traci Genereaux, 18, who disappeared from Vernon back in May.

Genereaux is one of five women who have gone missing in the past-year-and-a half between Vernon and Sicamous.

Police have scaled back their presence on the farm and have taken down several large tents that were set up shortly after they first arrived on site. The command centre also appears to have been dismantled.

However, two RCMP trailers remain on the property and an officer parked in a police truck is guarding the barn closest to the road.

It’s not known if the farm search is wrapping up or just being put on hold because of the snowy and icy conditions.

Police have not yet said if they are expecting more remains to be found on the property.

Curtis Sagmoen, 36, whose parents own the farm, is in police custody facing numerous firearms charges relating to an incident in August involving a sex trade worker.