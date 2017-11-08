Blogs
November 8, 2017 8:11 am

The Morning Show – Wednesday, November 8th, 2017

By AM640

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay works against the Tampa Bay Rays during first inning AL baseball action in Toronto on August 24, 2009. Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay has died after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Canada calling for TPP changes to IP, supply management, culture

Dr. Ian Lee, Associate Professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University joins The Morning Show

 

Babysitter charged with injuring a child after being acquitted of murder

Global Toronto Anchor Farah Nasser joins The Morning Show

 

Liberals seek to tighten workplace harassment rules for businesses

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development & Labour, Patty Hajdu joins The Morning Show to discuss these potential rules

 

Former Blue Jay pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Barry Davis, host of Outta the Park Podcast discusses death of Roy Halladay on The Morning Show

 

