The Morning Show – Wednesday, November 8th, 2017
Missed The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what you missed from today’s show:
Canada calling for TPP changes to IP, supply management, culture
Dr. Ian Lee, Associate Professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University joins The Morning Show
Babysitter charged with injuring a child after being acquitted of murder
Global Toronto Anchor Farah Nasser joins The Morning Show
Liberals seek to tighten workplace harassment rules for businesses
Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development & Labour, Patty Hajdu joins The Morning Show to discuss these potential rules
Former Blue Jay pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash
Barry Davis, host of Outta the Park Podcast discusses death of Roy Halladay on The Morning Show
