The Morning Show – Wednesday, November 8th, 2017

Missed The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what you missed from today’s show:

Canada calling for TPP changes to IP, supply management, culture

Dr. Ian Lee, Associate Professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University joins The Morning Show

Babysitter charged with injuring a child after being acquitted of murder

Global Toronto Anchor Farah Nasser joins The Morning Show

Liberals seek to tighten workplace harassment rules for businesses

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development & Labour, Patty Hajdu joins The Morning Show to discuss these potential rules

Former Blue Jay pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Barry Davis, host of Outta the Park Podcast discusses death of Roy Halladay on The Morning Show

Listen to The Morning Show live on Talk Radio AM640, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Have a great day!