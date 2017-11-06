Canada
November 6, 2017 7:53 pm
Updated: November 6, 2017 8:00 pm

Logging truck accident closes Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler

By National Online Journalist  Global News

The Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Kyle Pearce / Flickr
The Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions between Squamish and Whistler after an accident involving a logging truck on Monday.

A single lane was later alternating about 1.8 kilometres south of Cheakamus, and the estimated time of opening was set at anywhere between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

B.C. Transit’s Whistler account said that the collision involved a logging truck.

Global News