Kinmount woman dies in crash near Bobcaygeon

A woman from Kinmount, Ont., is dead after a vehicle crashed late Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to Kawartha Lakes Road 49 just north of the village of Bobcaygeon, Ont., after a car left the highway and landed on its roof in a ditch.

Kawartha Lakes OPP say the driver (and lone occupant) of the vehicle, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kawartha Lakes Road 49 was closed between Anderson Line and Irwin’s Road for several hours for an investigation. The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigations Unit attended assisted in the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.