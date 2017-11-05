Tick season still in full swing, experts warn

Kathleen Provost’s dog walk at Cobourg Dog Park was cut short on Wednesday when she felt a biting sensation in her back. Little did she know there was a big black tick burrowed into her skin.

“It doesn’t really itch; it doesn’t hurt — it’s just there and it’s just gross,” Provost said.

Provost has since had the tick removed, but says she wasn’t overly concerned about ticks at this time of year so didn’t feel the need to protect herself.

But when she shared photos of the bite on Facebook, the majority of her friends were shocked to see ticks around at this time of year.

However, Cobourg veterinarian Anna Kato says it is in fact tick season, and it’s very common for humans and animals to sustain bites.

“The ticks in general have what’s called a spring bloom and a fall bloom — the fall bloom is usually in November, and we’ve been seeing tons and tons of ticks lately,” Kato explained.

Kato said even more ticks than usual have been spotted due to the unseasonably warm temperatures this year.

“The tick population is coming up from the States,” Kato said. “With the warmer weather we have been having here, we’re seeing more and more ticks … that carry disease.”

Kato says that ticks can carry major health risks as a bite from an infected deer tick can cause Lyme disease.

“Lyme disease can cause … significant joint problems and health problems down the road,” Kato said.

Kato advises anyone who thinks they might have been bitten by a tick to visit a hospital as soon as possible.

To prevent insect bites, use insect repellent, and avoid wearing any loose clothing where ticks can easily enter.

“They [also] have tick prevention for dogs, and new this year for cats. They have different once-a-month preventatives that are either a chewable treat or a liquid that you put on the back of the neck,” Kato said.

While Provost is now tick-free, she says she has learned her lesson and will be a little more diligent about her tick prevention in the future.

After the tick that bit her is tested, Provost may have to wait up to two months for the results.