Officer, citizens pull woman from car that plunged into water off Nova Scotia

A Mountie combined forces with several citizens on Friday evening on Nova Scotia’s south shore to rescue a 33-year-old woman after her speeding car plunged off a coastal highway into the Atlantic ocean.

Staff Sgt. Stephen MacQueen, the district commander of the Lunenburg division, said Const. Vlad Dounin was driving on Highway 3 towards Chester when he saw a Volkswagen Tiguan moving at 130 kilometres per hour in a 70 kilometre per hour zone.

Dounin turned his vehicle to follow her car and several minutes later was waved down by citizens seeking his help after her car shot off the road as it entered the community of Western Shore. MacQueen says “two or three” citizens and Dounin entered the cold, waist-high water, managed to open the passenger-side door, hurrying to rescue her before the tides rose.

The staff sergeant says the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries but was able to return home on Saturday. She is facing charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.