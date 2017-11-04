Santa Claus Parade brings early Christmas spirit to community of Amherstview

For close to 40 years, the Amherstview Lions Club has hosted its annual Santa Claus Parade.

This year, it took place just a few days after Halloween but members of the group aren’t ashamed to spread Christmas cheer so early.

“We always do it in the beginning of November because the weather is kind of nice. Santa Claus Parade is for the children. We just want as many kids to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Josef Amann from the Amherstview Lions Club.

The many kids that lined up along Amherst Drive in the community of Amherstview are happy to see the holiday spirit alive and well.

“It’s definitely warmer than it would be in December so it’s better!” said Emma.

“It would be awesome to have a Santa Claus Parade every day but we can’t because it only happens just sometimes,” admits Curtis.

The annual parade also acts as a food drive for the Christmas Hamper Basket Project. This year, the project aims to help more than 100 local families in need.

Another group that helps families in need are members of the local Knights of Columbus group.

They have been marching in the parade since its inception along with a nativity scene display they built themselves.

“We decided to invest a little bit of money to make something that might stand the test of time a bit and to raise it up a bit and make it a little more predominant in the parade,” said Scott Arnold from the Knights of Columbus in Kingston.

The 2017 Amherstview Santa Claus Parade wrapped up along Upper Part Road with Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick as the final, most anticipated float.