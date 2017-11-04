Vancouver Police searching for developmentally delayed teen
The Vancouver Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing teenager.
Nineteen-year-old Michaela Avelino was last seen in south Vancouver, near Victoria Dr. and East 46th Ave. Friday afternoon.
Police say she’s developmentally delayed, and behaves like a seven-year-old.
She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black tights, and black platform runners.
It’s not the first time she’s gone missing.
Police put out a call for assistance the night of Thursday, Nov. 2 after she disappeared from her home.
She was found the next morning, and disappeared again that afternoon.
Anybody who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1, and to stay with her until help arrives.
