November 4, 2017 7:32 am

Vancouver Police searching for developmentally delayed teen

By News Anchor  CKNW

The 19-year-old was last seen Friday afternoon.

Vancouver Police Department
The Vancouver Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Nineteen-year-old Michaela Avelino was last seen in south Vancouver, near Victoria Dr. and East 46th Ave. Friday afternoon.

Police say she’s developmentally delayed, and behaves like a seven-year-old.

She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black tights, and black platform runners.

It’s not the first time she’s gone missing.

Police put out a call for assistance the night of Thursday, Nov. 2 after she disappeared from her home.

She was found the next morning, and disappeared again that afternoon.

Anybody who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1, and to stay with her until help arrives.

