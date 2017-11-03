City Bus
November 3, 2017 9:11 am

Pedestrian hit by city bus

Jonna Sample By Videographer  Global News

A Pedestrian was hit by a City Bus at John Counter Blvd. and Leroy Grant Drive.

A A

A stretch of John Counter Boulevard between Rigney and Lappans Lane is closed following an accident involving a pedestrian and a city bus.

It happened just before 7:20am this morning at the intersection of John Counter Boulevard and Leroy Grant Drive.

Witnesses say the victim is a man, perhaps in his 20’s. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries. John Counter Boulevard is expected to be closed for most of the morning between Rigney and Leroy Grant while police investigate.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Bus
john counter blvd
Kingston
Kingston Police
Kingston Transit
lapins lane
pedestrian hit
Pedestrian versus Bus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News