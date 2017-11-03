Pedestrian hit by city bus

A stretch of John Counter Boulevard between Rigney and Lappans Lane is closed following an accident involving a pedestrian and a city bus.

It happened just before 7:20am this morning at the intersection of John Counter Boulevard and Leroy Grant Drive.

Witnesses say the victim is a man, perhaps in his 20’s. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries. John Counter Boulevard is expected to be closed for most of the morning between Rigney and Leroy Grant while police investigate.