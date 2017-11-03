Canada
November 3, 2017 5:39 am
Updated: November 3, 2017 6:08 am

2 injured after tractor-trailer rollover on Hwy. 427 off-ramp in west-end Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Fri, Nov 3: Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a tractor-trailer rollover on the southbound ramp of Highway 427 in west-end Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near Dundas Street in Etobicoke involving a transport truck carrying produce.

Toronto Fire Services said a male had to be extricated from the vehicle while a female was ejected.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition and a male in his 50s was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Highway 427 southbound collector off-ramp to Dundas Street will remain closed for the duration of the morning rush hour.

