2 injured after tractor-trailer rollover on Hwy. 427 off-ramp in west-end Toronto

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a tractor-trailer rollover on the southbound ramp of Highway 427 in west-end Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near Dundas Street in Etobicoke involving a transport truck carrying produce.

Toronto Fire Services said a male had to be extricated from the vehicle while a female was ejected.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition and a male in his 50s was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Highway 427 southbound collector off-ramp to Dundas Street will remain closed for the duration of the morning rush hour.