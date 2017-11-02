Scott Thompson: HSR wants to run LRT, with 19% absenteeism?

Some very non-flattering data is emanating from the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR).

It would appear there are quite a few employees of Hamilton’s transit system that have come down with something contagious, or they don’t want to come to work on a daily basis.

READ MORE: HSR director questioned about morale as driver absenteeism soars

It was revealed this week that absenteeism at the HSR is at 19 per cent, leaving some customers waiting at bus stops with no bus and no ride.

Debbie Dalle-Vedove, HSR transit director, says this situation seems unique to Hamilton with other municipalities rates of absenteeism not “even close” to the Hammer.

Not a flattering statistic in a city trying to shed old stereotypes.

Rumours are floating around there is a morale problem at the HSR.

READ MORE: Transportation minister staying ‘open-minded’ on whether HSR should run Hamilton LRT

Hard-working people who don’t have a job in the public sector or government pension may have a problem understanding that.

Lately, the union that represents the HSR has been lobbying everyone who will listen to let them run Hamilton’s new LRT system, saying they are fully qualified.

I’m sure this latest revelation has left Hamiltonians wondering if that is such a good idea.