New York City truck attack: FBI looking to speak with 2nd Uzbek man

Law enforcement officials are looking to speak with a second man in connection with Tuesday’s attack in New York City.

The FBI and NYPD say that Mukhammadzoir Kadirov is a person of interest in the case. The 33-year-old is a native of Uzbekistan.

The announcement comes a day after another Uzbek native, Sayfullo Saipov, was shot by police after allegedly using a rented moving truck to mow down a group of people on a bike path in New York City.

The attack left eight people dead and 11 others seriously injured.

Earlier in the day, a U.S. government source told Reuters that Saipov had been in contact with another individual individual who is currently under investigation by the FBI for suspected terrorism-related activities. It was not clear whether or not Kadirov was that person.