Crime
November 1, 2017 5:37 pm

New York City truck attack: FBI looking to speak with 2nd Uzbek man

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Authorities search New Jersey home of New York City attacker

A A

Law enforcement officials are looking to speak with a second man in connection with Tuesday’s attack in New York City.

The FBI and NYPD say that Mukhammadzoir Kadirov is a person of interest in the case. The 33-year-old is a native of Uzbekistan.

READ MORE: Suspect planned attack for ‘weeks,’ did it in ‘name of ISIS’

The announcement comes a day after another Uzbek native, Sayfullo Saipov, was shot by police after allegedly using a rented moving truck to mow down a group of people on a bike path in New York City.

The attack left eight people dead and 11 others seriously injured.

READ MORE: Witnesses to New York truck attack describe ‘chaotic,’ ‘tragic’ scene

Earlier in the day, a U.S. government source told Reuters that Saipov had been in contact with another individual individual who is currently under investigation by the FBI for suspected terrorism-related activities. It was not clear whether or not Kadirov was that person.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
attack in New York City
attack New York City
Mukhammadzoir Kadirov
New York City
New York City attack
New york city attack news
new york city attack victims
New York city truck attack
Sayfullo Saipov
Truck Attack
Truck attack New York City

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News